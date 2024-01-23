 MP: Bandhavgarh SDM Suspended After Viral Video Shows Two Youths Being Thrashed In His Presence
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bandhavgarh Sub Divisional Magistrate Amit Singh was suspended on Tuesday, shortly after a video-- purportedly showing two youths being thrashed for overtaking his vehicle, went viral on social media.

A case has been registered against SDM Singh, his driver Narendra Das Panika, tehsildar Vinod Kumar, and Sandeep Singh, an assistant to tehsildar, police said.

The victims, identified as Prakash Dahiya and Shivam Yadav, were rushed to the hospital and have sustained severe injuries.

The 9-second short clip shows the white car carrying the SDM poster, parked at the roadside, and a few men beating the two youths with sticks.

On Monday evening, Umaria's Civil Line police station received information that a fight broke out between vehicle owners, and two youths were badly injured.

As per PTI, one of the victims Dahiya, claimed that a car with a 'SDM' poster on back suddenly stopped in front of their vehicle. Two-three men got down and started beating him and his friend Yadav with sticks, apparently for 'overtaking' their vehicle.

Speaking with PTI, SDM Amit Singh denied that the two youths were assaulted in his presence. He alleged that one of the victims was driving the car carelessly and was about to hit his official vehicle. In fact, he stopped his car after seeing the attack on the youths, so as to pacify the situation.

Users on social media called it an "abuse of power", demanding strict action against the SDM.

