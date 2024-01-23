MP: Namibian Cheetah Gives Birth To 3 Cubs In Kuno National Park (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A few weeks after another feline gave birth to three cubs, a Namibian cheetah gave birth to three cubs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

Sharing the news on X, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav exclaimed, "Kuno's new cubs! Jwala, the Namibian cheetah, is the mother of three cubs. This occurred only a few weeks after Aasha, the Namibian cheetah, gave birth to her cubs." "Congratulations to all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country," he continued in the post. May the fauna of Bharat flourish." Authorities at Kuno National Park announced on January 3 that Aasha, a Namibian cheetah, had given birth to three cubs.

Siyaya, a cheetah, gave birth to four cubs in March of last year. But only one of them made it out alive.

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Project Cheetah," which aims to reintroduce the only major carnivore species that went extinct in independent India, cheetahs from Namibia have been translocated to India, including Jwala, Aasha, and Siyaya.

In September 2022, the first eight cheetahs were released into India.

In February of last year, a second group of twelve cheetahs arrived by air from South Africa.