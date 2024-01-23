Indore: Civil Service Aspirant Dies By Hanging

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman, who was preparing for civil examination in the city, committed suicide by hanging at her place in Bhanwarkuan police station area Monday morning. It is believed she hanged herself after knowing about her mother’s demise in the village. The police are investigating the case.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Nikesh, daughter of Pyarelal, a resident of Morena and was staying in a city hostel. After completing her graduation in 2019, she was preparing for the sub-inspector rank examination. Her brother was also preparing for the exam who called her in the morning and said that mother’s health was deteriorating. They would have to go to the village to take care of mother. Nikesh got suspicious since her brother naratted the same story after her father’s demise a year ago. She called someone at the village and was informed that her mother had passed away on Sunday night. Shocked by her mother’s demise, she hanged herself around 7 am. The police initiated a probe into the case and conducted post-mortem.

Youth kills self after father rebukes him

In another incident, a 19-year-old youth committed suicide after drinking toilet cleaner at his place in Gandhi Nagar police station area on Mondayafter his father scolded him for consuming liquor. He was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment.

The deceased was identified as Raj Singh Chauhan, a resident of Gomatgiri area. He worked in a shop. Raj’s brother-in-law Sher Singh said that Raj came home in an inebriated condition and his father scolded him for drinking liquor. He went inside and drank toilet cleaner. He was the youngest son of his parents. The police began a probe into the case and conducted post-mortem of the deceased.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines