MP Shocker! Woman Strangles Newborn To Death Over Suspicion Of Husband’s Infidelity In Bhind |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly strangled her newborn to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district after a quarrel with her husband, as reported on Sunday.

According to information, the incident took place in Ward No. 14 of Malanpur area.

It is said that the accused, identified as Usha Baghel, suspected her husband Jagnnath Singh Baghel of infidelity and often argued with him.

On Friday, in a fit of anger, she allegedly killed her newborn son by strangulation.

When her husband tried to stop her, Usha reportedly attacked him as well, leaving him injured.

Accused mother arrested

Jagnnath is a native of Ladhwari Mahua Khera village in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh and works as a labourer in Bhind.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the infant’s body for post-mortem to the Gohad Community Health Centre. The body was later handed over to the family.

Police have arrested the woman and registered a case of murder against her.

Station in-charge Pradeep Soni said the crime appears to have been committed due to suspicion and marital disputes.

The couple had reportedly married in court earlier this year, but frequent quarrels began soon after, leading to the tragic incident.