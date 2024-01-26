Indore: Health Department To Make School Girls Brand Ambassadors To Spread Awareness About Diseases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health Department officials have now decided to make school girls its brand ambassadors who will make people aware about diseases.

The students will be selected at the school level and the selected students will spread awareness to the girls and women in the vicinity by running various campaigns and also through social media.

According to health officials, initially the teachers will be trained and then the students.

"Health Department has also written a letter to the District Education Officer (DEO) regarding the same over which the DEO has issued an order to thr girl students to be selected from girls schools of the district," officials said.

Names of girl students have been sought from schools. These girl students will run a campaign regarding Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Technical Act 1994.

Selection criteria

Health department has written a letter to the principals of all the schools. Along with their name, the department has to be informed about their class, marks obtained and percentage. As many as 10 girl students will be selected from given names.

Awareness campaign

These girl students will run a campaign regarding Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Technical Act 1994.

The students will also spread awareness to prevent female foeticide, a ban has been imposed on sex determination of the child in the womb.

The students will create awareness by running essay competition, signature campaign, oath campaign, community awareness campaign. Will also make people aware by making various graphics and uploading them on social media.

"We are waiting for the names from schools, After the names are received, the girl students will be selected and trained."

- Dr Girdhari Lal Sodhi, Civil Surgeon