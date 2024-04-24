MP: Injured Male Leopard Rescued Near Janapav Temple, Dies Despite Efforts For Treatment

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In a dramatic rescue operation, the Forest Department team battled to save an injured male leopard discovered near the Panchmukhi temple, nestled in the dense forests of Janapav, just 10-kilometre away from Mhow tehsil headquarters.

Forester Sohan Dashoria, who bravely participated in the rescue, suffered injuries during the operation, highlighting the risks involved in such endeavours.

Ranger PS Chauhan of the Manpur forest of the forest department recounted the priest's harrowing tale, who two days prior had reported a ferocious skirmish between leopards echoing near the Janapav temple.

As the news of the injured leopard reached the Forest Department, swift action was taken ahead of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. The temple priest alerted authorities of the injured leopard's presence around the Panchmukhi temple. Responding promptly, district forest officer Mahendra Singh Solanki dispatched a rescue team from Ralamandal, led by superintendent Yohan Katare.

With precision and caution, the forest department team strategically placed a cage in the vicinity of the Panchmukhi temple, anticipating the leopard's movements. When the injured leopard was spotted near the temple and forest post, the team immobilised it using a tranquillizer gun, swiftly moving it to safety within the cage.

Despite the valiant efforts to transport the injured leopard to Indore Zoo for treatment, tragedy struck. The male leopard, debilitated by injuries to both legs, succumbed to its wounds.

DFO Solanki expressed regret over the leopard's demise, despite the concerted efforts to save its life. The incident underscores the challenges faced by wildlife officials in protecting and rehabilitating injured animals in their natural habitats.