MP: Indefinite Hunger Strike In Barwani Enters Third Day; Strike Will Continue Until Complete Rehabilitation Of Dam Oustees Says Medha Patkar

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The indefinite hunger strike, led by Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar, protesting the devastation caused by the Sardar Sarovar Dam and the complete rehabilitation of dam oustees, entered its third day on Monday. The strike, which began on Saturday in Kheda village of Chikhaldara in Dhar district, saw participation from flood-affected residents of the Narmada Valley.

Medha Patkar emphasised the need for immediate action, stating that thousands of families displaced by the dam have not been rehabilitated and continue to live in temporary shelters. She urged the government to acknowledge the affected people and provide them with all due benefits of rehabilitation, maintaining the dam’s water level at 122 meters until then.

The hunger strike continues, with protesters determined to fight for their rights and proper rehabilitation. Patkar, along with other protesters, is demanding that the water level of the Sardar Sarovar Dam be maintained at 122 meters until complete rehabilitation of the dam oustees is achieved. The protesters, including Sitabai and Gauri, who have faced continuous submersion of their agricultural lands and homes, voiced their grievances and sought justice.

MLA Mandloi visits strike site

Barwani MLA Rajan Mandloi visited the strike site to extend his support and gather information on the condition of the flood-affected people and Medha Patkar. He criticised the administration for failing to fully rehabilitate the displaced families and warned of intense agitation if Patkar's health deteriorates. During the visit, protesters shared their stories of suffering and displacement. Sitabai highlighted that despite being eligible for compensation as per the Supreme Court's decision, many like her have not received their due benefits.

Gauri, another protester, spoke about her village turning into an island since 2019, with no proper rehabilitation site constructed yet. The hunger strike saw the presence of local leaders and activists, including Balaram Yadav, and Gendalal Uchware, who expressed solidarity with the flood-affected people. They demanded corrective measures for irregularities in the back-water level (BWL) which had led to wrongful declarations of villages being out of submergence, leaving many without compensation.

NVDA officials talk to dam oustees

Officials from the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) and the local administration visited the protest site to discuss the demands with the affected people. However, they informed that the decisions were beyond their authority and promised to escalate the issues to higher officials.