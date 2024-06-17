MP Man Brutally Beaten With Sticks, Hurled Kicks By Family Members Over Land Dispute In Ashok Nagar (WATCH)

Ashok Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly beaten by sticks by his own family members over a land dispute on Sunday in Ashok Nagar. The entire ncident was recorded in a video, which is widely being circulated on social media.

#WATCH | Man Brutally Beaten With Sticks, Hurled Kicks By Family Members Over Land Dispute In Ashok Nagar#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/vMkqOgkf9R — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 17, 2024

Read Also 10-Year-Old Boy Kills Self After Argument With Friend While Playing In Indore

The incident happened in Salona village, under the jurisdiction of Chanderi police station. In the captured video, two to three men are seen violently beating and kicking another man. In the background, a woman recording the video can be heard shouting, "call 100."

The assault stemmed from a dispute over land within the family. A video of the incident has surfaced, which occurred Sunday morning, although the video came to light on Monday.

The victim identified as Veer Singh Yadav, revealed that the dispute involved his uncle Brikhbhan over ownership of a land.

The altercation turned violent when Brikhbhan, along with Rajkumar and Jagendra (other family members), attacked Veer Singh severely with sticks. During the altercation, Veer Singh's wife intervened to protect him, who was also beaten along.

Following the incident, Veer Singh reported the matter to the police, who have now registered a case against the assailants. Authorities are also investigating the incident and gathering evidence to apprehend the perpetrators.