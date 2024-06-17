MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Rejects Proposal To Cut 29K Trees In Bhopal To Build Houses For MLAs After Series Of Protests

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of Madhya Pradesh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, has canceled the plan to cut down 29k trees in Tulsi Nagar and Shivaji Nagar in Bhopal to build residences for the MLAs and officers. The announcement came after several state ministers and MLAs expressed objection over the deforestation proposal.

Urban Administration and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya informed on social media platform X about his decision to cancel Rs 2300 crore project, emphasising on finding an alternative plan.

नये भोपाल के पुनर्घनत्वीकरण योजना के पर्यावरण संरक्षण एवं क्षेत्र में विद्यमान वृक्षों को देखते हुए प्रस्तुत प्रस्ताव को संपूर्ण विचारोपरांत अस्वीकृत कर अन्य वैकल्पिक स्थानों के परीक्षण के निर्देश दिये गये है।



नवीन प्रस्ताव हेतु प्रारंभिक स्तर पर भी नागरिकों एवं जनप्रतिनिधियों… — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) June 17, 2024

The post on X says, "The redevelopment plan for New Bhopal, considering environmental conservation and the presence of existing trees in the area, has been completely rejected after thorough deliberation. Directives have been issued to explore alternative locations for the proposed plan."

Read Also Top 7 Places In Bhopal To Enjoy Delicious Mutton This Bakra-Eid

Since June 12, continuous protests have been held against this project. A candle march has been scheduled for Monday evening from Second Stop Tulsi Nagar. A large number of people will participate to register their opposition. Former councilor Amit Sharma mentioned that these 29,000 trees are between 50 to 70 years old, and people are taking to the streets to save them.

Protest Continues Despite Assurances

The protest scheduled for this evening will proceed as planned. Former councilor Amit Sharma mentioned that they have seen the post by Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. Previously, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also verbally assured about the same, saying, "The government should issue orders, only then will we withdraw. The candle march scheduled for this evening will proceed as planned."

This decision comes after careful consideration of the existing trees and environmental conservation in the area. The directive aims to explore alternative locations instead. Additionally, initial consultations with citizens and representatives will be conducted for the new proposal at the grassroots level.