MP: In Agar, One Dead, Three Injured In Road Mishap | Representative Image

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): One woman was killed and three others were injured after the car in which they were travelling went off-road and overturned in Nalkheda tehsil of Agar district.

Family members informed that the deceased Sonu, 28, along with three others, Madan, 27, Rahul, 26, and Mansi, 25, all residents of Manasa tehsil of Neemuch district, were heading towards Ujjain to visit Mahakaleshwar temple after visiting Goddess Baglamukhi temple here in Nalkheda tehsil on Thursday.

After covering 15 kilometres, near Amla village, the driver lost control of the car in an attempt to save a dog. A car went off-road and overturned, leading to serious injuries to Sonu and three others.

The rescue team immediately took them to the nearby community health centre, from where they were referred to the Agar district hospital, where doctors declared Sonu dead.

Meanwhile, police registered a case in the matter and handed over the body to the family members after the post-mortem.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)