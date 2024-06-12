MP: IIM Indore, MANIT Bhopal Ink Pact For Integration Of Management & Technology Education

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Embracing the transformative power of collaboration, IIM Indore signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal for integration of management and technology education.

The formal signing ceremony witnessed the presence of IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and MANIT Bhopal director Prof Karunesh Kumar Shukla. Their shared vision is to create a robust educational ecosystem that not only imparts knowledge but also fosters innovation, research and community engagement.

Rai remarked, 'We believe that the future of India depends on a harmonious blend of management expertise and technological innovation. This partnership with MANIT Bhopal is a crucial step in realising our vision to cultivate leaders capable of propelling India towards unprecedented growth and prosperity.'

He emphasised the strategic intent behind the MoU and mentioned that this collaboration is not just about academic exchange; itís about creating a robust framework for mutual cooperation and development that will benefit both our institutions and the broader community.

'We will roll out comprehensive Faculty Development Programmes tailored for the faculty at MANIT. Additionally, we will open doors for MANIT students through internship opportunities, providing them with valuable real-world experience and exposure to the dynamic field of management,' he said.

'Joint research projects will serve as the bedrock of this collaboration, harnessing the collective genius of both institutions to tackle pressing national and global challenges. The agreement facilitates academic exchanges where students and faculty from both institutions can immerse themselves in diverse learning environments. This exchange will broaden their perspective and enhance their understanding, contributing to each other's academic cultures. We aim to cultivate a generation of professionals equipped with interdisciplinary skills and global insights,' he added.

Shukla, underlining the profound impact of this collaboration, articulated, 'Our partnership with IIM Indore transcends mere academia; it's a concerted effort to equip our students with the tools to lead innovation and progress. Through internships with IIM Indore's esteemed faculty, our students will gain invaluable insights and mentorship, setting them on a trajectory towards excellence. Moreover, the meticulously crafted FDP offered by IIM Indore will undoubtedly enrich our teaching faculty, enhancing our collective ability to nurture the next generation of leaders and thinkers.'

Leveraging their respective strengths, IIM Indore and MANIT Bhopal will engage in resource sharing, which includes access to state-of-the-art research facilities, digital libraries and advanced learning tools. This collaboration will enhance the academic and research capabilities of both institutions, fostering an environment where knowledge flows freely and innovation thrives.

'Beyond academics, IIM Indore and MANIT Bhopal are committed to undertaking joint social initiatives. These efforts will focus on addressing community needs and promoting sustainable development, reflecting their shared commitment to societal well-being and inclusive growth. This collaboration underscores their dedication to not just educating but also making a tangible difference in society,' Shukla said.