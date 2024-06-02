Union Education Ministry Approves New IIM Near Guwahati, Assam

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | PTI

The Union Education Ministry has approved the establishment of a new Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Marabhita, Kamrup District, near Assam's capital Guwahati. This decision follows a proposal by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced, “Following our request in 2023, PM Modi has given a special gift to the people of Assam by approving an Indian Institute of Management near Guwahati, making it among the few cities to house an IIT, AIIMS, National Law University, and now IIM.” He added, “Over the last 18 months, we presented a strong case to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Education Ministry. Assam offered premier land and logistical support for this endeavor. Now, IIM Ahmedabad will mentor the upcoming IIM in Guwahati.”

Sharing a BIG NEWS!



Following our request in 2023, Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji has given a spcl gift to the people of Assam by approving an Indian Institute of Management near Guwahati, making it among the few cities to house an IIT, AIIMS, Nat’l Law Univ & now IIM



1/4 pic.twitter.com/cjDSLi4v7c — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) June 2, 2024

CM Sarma highlighted that the new IIM would be a game changer for Assam, positioning the state as an educational hub in Eastern India and aiding in the economic aspirations of its residents. He envisions collaboration between premier institutes in Assam, leveraging the power of multidisciplinary education.

The selection of the Marabhita site followed recommendations from a site selection committee. The Assam government's higher education department confirmed the acceptance of these recommendations in a letter dated February 16, 2024. Subsequently, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan gave in-principle approval for the new IIM and appointed IIM Ahmedabad as its mentor institute.

CM Sarma praised PM Modi, attributing the swift approval process to the efficiency of the BJP-ruled government, which he described as a “Double Engine government.” He also expressed gratitude towards Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his support.

For further details, [click here](https://studycafe.in/ministry-of-labour-and-employment-recruitment-2024-check-post-qualification-age-salary-and-process-to-apply-315893.html).