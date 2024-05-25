IIM Bangalore Rolls Out Online UG Entrepreneurship Course With 50+ Faculty Members

IIM Bangalore |

IIM Bangalore has introduced an online undergraduate program in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship. The application deadline for this program is June 15th.

The three-year Bachelor of Business Administration in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship (BBA DBE) is designed to blend digital technology, business management, and entrepreneurial skills, preparing individuals to lead in the digital business landscape.

The curriculum will focus on digital strategies and entrepreneurial principles and offer interactive live sessions, mentorship opportunities, and hands-on projects to impart practical knowledge. The program will kick off with approximately 1000 students and will feature around 60 courses, overseen by a team of over 50 faculty members.

Goal of the program

The program's goal is to foster inclusivity, letting individuals from diverse backgrounds and locations pursue their educational aspirations without the need for relocation or major disruptions to their daily routines.

The idea is to blend digital learning with in-person interactions, fostering a vibrant community and encouraging professional development within students. Although primarily conducted online, students will be required to sit for proctored examinations at designated centers.

Read Also IIM Bangalore To Offer Course On Executive Education Programme In Financial Planning

What is the eligibility criteria?

Students with a passing certificate of any recognised class 10 or class 12 board or equivalent with a minimum of 60 percent marks or equivalent Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in recognized board exams for general category and NC-OBC & EWS category candidates are considered eligible for the course.

Meanwhile, 55 per cent marks or an equivalent CGPA is the required eligibility criteria for SC,ST & PwD candidates.

The programme is currently open only to Indian citizens.

Candidates will be selected based on the Online Qualifier Test aptitude-based test and their Class 12 marks.

Course structure

The course consists of one-year certificate in Digital Business & Entrepreneurship with 22 courses, 45 credits. The fee for the certificate course is Rs 1.25 lakh. The two-year diploma program consists of 21 courses and 45 credits with a fee of Rs 1.50 lakh. The three-year degree program includes17 courses with 45 credits costing Rs 1.75 lakh.