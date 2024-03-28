IIM Bangalore To Offer Course On Executive Education Programme In Financial Planning | File

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) and FPSB India, the professional standards-setting body for financial planning in India, and have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer an Executive Education Programme in Financial Planning designed for working professionals and students.

The objective of this program is to fulfill the growing need for higher-level financial planning education by utilizing the knowledge and skills of both organizations.

Furthermore, FPSB India plans to award five scholarships to deserving individuals who demonstrate merit, in order to assist them in acquiring the essential expertise, understanding, and certifications required for a prosperous career as a Certified Financial Planner professional.

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director of IIM Bangalore, talking about the partnership with FPSB, said, "Together, we will leverage our combined expertise to empower future finance professionals with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in today's dynamic business environment."

Krishan Mishra, CEO of FPSB India, said, "By joining forces with IIM Bangalore, we aim to provide students with unparalleled opportunities to excel in the professional financial planning sector and contribute to the growth and development of the industry."

Additionally, the institutions will collaborate in hosting collaborative events, including workshops, seminars, and conferences, to foster the exchange of knowledge and provide networking prospects.