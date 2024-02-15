IIM Bangalore Introduces Short-Term Leadership Coaching Programme for Managers

The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB) has unveiled a new offering geared towards leadership potential among managers. The newly launched Certificate Programme in Leadership Coaching aims to equip practicing managers and leaders with the skills to unlock their coaching potential and foster positive team dynamics.

Application deadline and program details

According to Indian Express reports, scheduled as a nine-month program, the Leadership Coaching certificate provides participants with a comprehensive understanding of coaching methodologies and strategies for effective team leadership. Aspiring candidates keen on enrolling in this transformative journey have until February 28 to submit their applications through the official website: eep.iimb.ac.in/course/certificate-programme-in-leadership-coaching/.

The program comes with a fee of Rs 7,40,000, catering to professionals eager to enhance their managerial acumen through a blend of in-person sessions and live online modules. Applicants are required to furnish their resumes and graduation certificates during the online application process. Shortlisted candidates will be announced on March 5 and 12, 2024, marking the commencement of an enriching educational experience starting April 1.

Comprehensive learning approach

Structured into three distinct modules, the curriculum offers a holistic approach to coaching, encompassing individual and interpersonal effectiveness, advanced coaching techniques, and practical skill-building exercises. Successful completion of the program will not only grant participants coveted alumni status within IIMB's Executive Education Program (EEP) but also provide them with a coaching certification accredited by the International Coaching Federation (ICF) at the Associate Certified Coach (ACC) level.