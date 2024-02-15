CBSE Board Exam 2024: Important Dates, Dress Code, and Tips for Students

File

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exam 2024 for students in Classes 10 and 12 begins today. The exams are scheduled to run from February 15 to March 13, 2024, for Class 10, and from February 15 to April 2, 2024, for Class 12. Over 39 lakh candidates from 26 countries, both in India and abroad, are expected to participate in these examinations.

Important Details for Students: Reporting Time and Exam Duration

The exams are set to begin at 10:30 am. However, the end time varies, with the majority of papers concluding at 1:30 pm, while some will end at 12:30 pm.

Dos

Arrive at the testing location at least half an hour before the exam begins.

Keep your admit card, your ID card from school, and any additional papers listed on the card with you.

Wear comfortable, modest clothing.

Bring a pencil, an eraser, and a ballpoint pen in either blue or black.

Bring a clear water bottle.

Remember to bring a watch—not a calculator.

Go over the instructions on the question paper carefully.

Give the best response you can to each question.

Keep your cool and concentrate during the exam.

What to Avoid

Don'ts Avoid bringing any electronic devices into the exam room, including smartwatches, calculators, and cell phones.

Bring no unapproved study materials into the exam room, including notes, textbooks, or flashcards.

During the exam, avoid conversing with other students.

Never plagiarise or cheat on other students.

Never leave the exam room without authorization.

On the question paper, do not write anything that is not included in your responses.

Avoid taking part in any unjust practices.

Read Also CBSE Exam 2024: Students Urged To Use Metro For Timely Arrival At Exam Centers Due To Farmer Protest

Dress Code and Permitted Items

Regular students should adhere to their school's dress code.

Avoid wearing jewelry like earrings, nose pins, bracelets, or necklaces.

Allowed items inside the exam center include CBSE Admit Card, stationery, water bottle, clear pencil box, and geometry box.

Special Considerations for Diabetic Students

Diabetic students may carry sugar tablets, fruits, snacks, prescribed medicines, and glucose monitoring devices in a transparent pouch/box.

As the exams starts, students are reminded to avoid prohibited items and arrive at the exam venue on time. Best wishes to all appearing for the CBSE Board Exam 2024!