CBSE Exam 2024: Students Urged To Use Metro For Timely Arrival At Exam Centers Due To Farmer Protest

In preparation for the upcoming board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued an advisory on Wednesday, asking students appearing for the board exams to use the metro to reach exam centers on time.

"Due to the prevailing situation in Delhi, it is expected that there will be traffic related issues which may cause delay in reaching the examination centre," CBSE said in a notification.

"Therefore, all students are advised to leave their homes early so that they can reach on time as per the instructions issued by CBSE. It is advisable to use metro services to reach the examination centres, which are running smoothly," CBSE added.

Advisory

CBSE has notified students to be at their exam centers by 10:00 am at the latest. The board exams for 10th and 12th grades will start on Thursday, February 15th, 2024.

"As the examination begins at 10.30am, all students are instructed to arrive at their examination centers by 10am," CBSE said.

The advisory has been released due to traffic restrictions in the national capital caused by the farmers' protest march heading towards the city. The farmers have not crossed the national capital's borders yet.

This year, a staggering 39 lakh students from 26 countries, including India and abroad, are anticipated to participate in the exams. In particular, 5,80,192 students will be taking the board exams at 877 examination centers in Delhi.