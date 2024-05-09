Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Class 10 Result To Be Released Tomorrow

Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Class 10 Result To Be Released Tomorrow | Representative Image

Tomorrow, May 10, is when the Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC examination results for 2024 will be released.



Once the results are revealed, students who took the exams can view them online at tnresults.nic.in, the official results website.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the Tamil Nadu 10th board examinations in 2024, students must receive at least 35% of their possible points in the combined total. To qualify, students must receive at least 35 out of 100 in each subject. Candidates must receive 20 points out of 75 in theory and 15 out of 25 in the practical assessment for subjects that require practicals.

Where to check results?

According to the press release, students can check their exam results at their individual institutions. Additionally, children will receive their exam results via SMS at the mobile number listed in the affidavit that their schools submitted, and individual applicants will receive their results at the cellphone number they supplied when submitting their online application. By utilising their login credentials, students who sat the tests can view their TN SSLC scorecard by visiting the official website.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Exam 2024

In all of the state, almost 8 lakh applicants took the Tamil Nadu SSLC board exam. The dates of this year's Tamil Nadu 10th board exam were March 26–April 8, 2024. Every day, from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., the Tamil Nadu Class 10th test was held in a single shift at different exam venues around the state.