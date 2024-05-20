Maharashtra State Board To Announce Class 12 Results On May 21

Maharashtra: State board pushes deadline for Class 10, 12 registrations |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to declare the Class 12 board results on May 21 at 1 pm. Students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites, mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in, using their registration number or roll number and password.

The MSBSHSE Class 12 exams took place offline between February 21 and March 19, 2024. A total of 15,13,909 candidates registered for the HSC examination this year, including 8,21,450 boys and 6,92,424 girls. The Science stream saw the highest number of registrations with 7,60,046 students, followed by the Arts stream with 3,81,982 students, and the Commerce stream with 3,29,905 candidates.

As reported by the Indian Express, the board will release the results tomorrow at 1 pm.

The Class 12 examination was conducted at 3,320 centers across the state, involving around 1.80 lakh personnel to ensure the smooth running of the exams. To pass the HSC exam, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and in aggregate.

The board has advised students to rely only on official announcements and to avoid trusting rumors about the result date and time. The confirmed dates for the Maharashtra 10th and 12th results will be available on the MSBSHSE official website.

As students eagerly await their results, they are encouraged to stay calm and prepare to access their scores using the official online platforms.