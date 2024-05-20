BSER Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts, Science & Commerce Stream Results OUT

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the results for class 12 in the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams today, May 20, at 12:15 pm. The results were released at the Secondary Education Board auditorium, 45 days after the conclusion of the exam. The results can be accessed on the official websites of RBSE at rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

A scorecard link will be activated at the online portals once the results are out. Students can also download their mark-sheets through SMS and third-party websites.



All three streams had outstanding results, with Science at 97.75%, Commerce at 98.95%, and Arts at 96.88%.

This year, the Rajasthan Board simultaneously released the results for all three streams - Arts, Science, and Commerce. The Rajasthan Board exams took place between February 26 and April 4.

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Register with the contact number and email id.

Step 3: Click on the designated board exam result link.

Step 4: On the next window, select the board.

Step 5: Insert the roll number and registration number.

Step 6: Your RBSE Class 12 result 2024 for science, arts, and commerce, when announced, will be delivered to the contact number and mail id.

This year, approximately 8,66,270 students appeared for the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts, Science, and Commerce examinations. The Rajasthan Board confirmed the result date yesterday evening and released the RBSE Result 2024 as scheduled in the afternoon, 45 days after the conclusion of the examinations.