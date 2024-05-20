SPJIMR’s 21st Convocation: Stories of Friendship, Inspiration & Success

Stories of Friendship, Inspiration & Success | FPJ

Mumbai's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) hosted its 21st Annual Convocation Ceremony on May 18, marking a significant occasion for nearly 700 graduates from nine diverse programs. The event, which included graduates from full-time, executive, modular, and doctoral courses, was graced by Mr. R. Gopalakrishnan, a renowned corporate advisor and author, who served as the Chief Guest.

A day of celebration

The convocation was not just a celebration of achievements but also a witness to the personal journeys and growth of the graduates. From balancing professional and personal life to forming lifelong friendships, the Free Press Journal spoke to the graduates of SPJIMR as they step into the next phase of their careers.

Shankar Shubramaniam: ‘Age is just a number’

Among the graduates was Shankar Shubramaniam, a 54-year-old who returned to his academics 30 years after his initial studies. Shankar pursued a Postgraduate Program in Development Management (PGPDM) while running his own NGO.

Shankar Shubramaniam | FPJ

"Education has no age limit," he said. "It was challenging to balance my professional commitments with this course, but my determination and drive made it possible."

Aarti Deshpande Tyagi: ‘A year of milestones’

Aarti Deshpande Tyagi had an exceptionally eventful year. She began her Post Graduate Management Program for Women (PGMPW) in October 2022 and managed to get married and secure a position at SAP Labs in Pune by September 2023.

Aarti Deshpande Tyagi | FPJ

To top it off, she earned a gold medal at the convocation. "My supportive family played a crucial role," she shared. "Balancing academics and marriage was tough, but my spouse and sister were incredibly supportive throughout."

Rohit Singh: ‘Scaling new heights’

Rohit Singh, with a decade of professional experience, chose to pursue the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) to elevate his career. "I knew this course would help me climb the corporate ladder," he said.

Rohit Singh | FPJ

Depite the tough transition from work to study, he found the support from teachers invaluable. "We often stayed up all night completing assignments while managing our jobs during the day."

Harsh Nahata and Jambu Nahadan: ‘Bonding over education’

Harsh Nahata from Chennai embarked on the Post Graduate Management Programme (PGMP), an executive MBA, to enhance his managerial skills. His company sponsored his program, and he attributes part of his success to his wife, whom he calls his lucky charm. "We got married just before I started the course, and her support has been amazing," Harsh said.

3rd Left: Harsh Nahata and 2nd Left: Jambu Nahadan | FPJ

Harsh’s batchmate, Jambu Nahadan, has also found a lifelong friend in him. Jambu, who recently became a father of a beautiful daughter, managed his studies while his family stayed in Bangalore. "Balancing family and studies was tough, but my wife's support was incredible," he said.

Harsh and Jambu’s friendship is one of the many cherished connections forged during their time at SPJIMR.

Karanveer Singh Bains: ‘From engineering to management’

Karanveer Singh Bains, a 27-year-old originally from Chandigarh, previously worked at Maruti Suzuki where he had the opportunity to design cars like Baleno and Grand Vitara. He pursued a Post Graduate Development Management (PGDM) at SPJIMR to explore the opportunities Mumbai offers and the outcomes he had heard about the course.

Karanveer Singh Bains | FPJ

Now placed at Microsoft, he shared his journey, saying, "One of my best memories was exploring Varanasi during summer volunteering with an NGO, which is part of the DOCC program at SPJIMR. Working closely with children and contributing to their welfare for a month in Banaras was one of the greatest highlights of my life."