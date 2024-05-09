CGBSE Class 10 Results: Girls Outshine Boys, Click To Know How | ANI (Representative)

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the detailed statistics for the 2024 High School Certificate Exam (Main).

The CBGSE Class 10 Board exams were held between March 2 and March 21, 2024.

While the overall pass rate for the CGBSE Class 10 Board exams is 75.61%, girls have outshone boys with a significantly higher pass rate of 79.35% compared to boys' 71.12%.

Below is the performance breakdown of boys and girls:

A total of 342,511 students appeared for the class 10 Board exams.

117,519 students secured the first division. Out of them, 73,579 students are girls and 43,940 students are boys.

123,386 students secured the second division. Out of them, 67,040 students are girls and 56,346 students are boys.

16,165 students secured the third division. Out of them, 6,446 students are girls and 9,719 students are boys.

These statistics show that girls have demonstrated an edge over boys in the CGBSE Class 10 Exam results. The gender gap in passing rates, though, has been narrowing.

A total of 345,686 students had registered for the Class 10 Board Exam, with a near even split between boys (158,354) and girls (187,332).



Students who had appeared for the exams can now check their results from the following websites by using their login credentials such as their roll numbers:

cgbse.nic.in

results.cgbse.nic.in

cg.results.nic.in.

Steps to Check CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results:

Step 1: Visit any of the following official websites- cgbse.nic.in or cg.results.nic.in

Step 2: Once you are on the website, check for the link labeled "CG Board 10th or 12th Result 2024" and click on it.

Step 3: You'll then be asked to enter your roll number. Put your precise roll number.

Step 4: After entering your roll number, the results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: To keep a record of your result, download the online marksheet and print it out for future reference.

For those who might not be satisfied with their results, the CGBSE offers options for revaluation and re-totaling.

Taking exam stress into account, the CG Board has provided a toll-free number (1800-233-4363) for student counseling. This service will be available from 10:30 AM to 5 PM till May 15.