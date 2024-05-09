CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Results For Class 10 and Class 12 OUT, Check Now at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Results OUT, Check Now at cgbse.nic.in | Representative Image

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the much-awaited results for Class 10 and 12 board exams today, May 9th, 2024, at 12:30 PM.

The results were announced by Board President Renu Pillai at a press conference in the CGBSE auditorium. Having the election code of conduct in mind, the Education Minister couldn't be present.

A total of 342,511 students appeared for the class 10 exams, while 254,906 students had appeared for the class 12 exams.

Students who had appeared for the exams can now check their results from the following websites by using their login credentials such as their roll numbers:

cgbse.nic.in

results.cgbse.nic.in

cg.results.nic.in.

The CBGSE Class 10 Board exams were held between March 2 and March 21, 2024.

The CBGSE Class 12 Board exams were held from March 1 to March 23, 2024.

Steps to Check CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results:

Step 1: Visit any of the following official websites- cgbse.nic.in or cg.results.nic.in

Step 2: Once you are on the website, check for the link labeled "CG Board 10th or 12th Result 2024" and click on it.

Step 3: You'll then be asked to enter your roll number. Put your precise roll number.

Step 4: After entering your roll number, the results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: To keep a record of your result, download the online marksheet and print it out for future reference.

For those who might not be satisfied with their results, the CGBSE offers options for revaluation and re-totaling.

Taking exam stress into account, the CG Board has provided a toll-free number (1800-233-4363) for student counseling. This service will be available from 10:30 AM to 5 PM till May 15.