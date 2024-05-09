Chhattisgarh Board Results: Only 50% Students Clear Class 12 Exam; Simran Leads Class 10 | Representational image

For Classes 10 and 12, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has released the CGBSE Result 2024. Students who appeared can check their Chhattisgarh Board results for grades 10 and 12 at cgbse.nic.in, the official CGBSE website. Additionally, candidates can view the results at cg.results.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Mehak Aggarwal leads Class 12, while Simran from Class 10 has topped the exam.

During the press conference, the CGBSE results for grades 10 and 12 were revealed. Board representatives led the press conference. The pass percentage, names of the top scorers, and other information were provided in addition to the results.

Pass Percentage

This year, the combined pass rates for Class 10 and Class 12 are 75.61% and 50.74%, respectively.

How to check results via website?

-Go to cgbse.nic.in, the official website of CGBSE.

-From the homepage, select the CGBSE Class 12th, 10th Result 2024 link.

-After entering the necessary information, click "Submit."

-The outcome will appear on the screen.

-Examine the outcome and save the document.

CGBSE Exam 2024



The CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams were held from March 2 to March 21, 2024, and March 1 to March 23, 2024, respectively. Exams for Classes 10 and 12 were administered in a single shift, from 9.15 am to 12.15 pm, throughout the state. Interested candidates may visit the CGBSE website for additional pertinent information.