WATCH: Gujarat School Celebrates After 9 Students Score 99.99% In GSEB Class 12 Science Stream

WATCH: Gujarat School Celebrates After 9 Students Scores 99.99% In GSEB Class 12 Science Stream | ANI

Results for the GSEB Class 12 or HSC Science and general stream were released by the Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Thursday and may be found on their official website, gseb.org.

GSEB Science Topper

Rajkot's Dholakiya School pupils celebrate their accomplishments. Nine students from this school achieved a 99.99% exam score. The students are also seen calling out their school's name in a moment of victory.

Sujal Sanchala scored 99.99%, which is the highest score on the exam, according to the results is also a student in the same school. Sanchala credited his school for his success and said that he usually studies for at least 6-8 hours a day.

#WATCH | Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board declared Class 12 exams result today.



Students of Dholakiya School in Rajkot celebrate their results. 9 students of this school have scored 99.99% in the exams. pic.twitter.com/phHcCS8kxr — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2024

#WATCH | Sujal Sanchala, who scored 99.99%, says, "...I studied 6-8 hours daily and that is why I scored this. I followed the guidelines of my teachers..." pic.twitter.com/DL1LNltxmz — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2024

This year's statistics

According to the results announcement, the Bachcha district in Gandhinagar is the best performing district, with nearly 91.91 percent of general stream pupils passing this year. The science stream's pass percentage is 82.45%, whereas the general stream's pass percentage is 93.91% in the arts and commerce.



In the general stream this year, the pass rate for males is 89.45%, and for girls, it is 94.36%.

Eligibility Criteria

Students in Gujarat must score at least 33 out of 100 in each subject to pass the Class 12th exams. This benchmark is important because it demonstrates to students that they comprehend the material sufficiently, which gives them the opportunity to progress in their academic or professional endeavours.