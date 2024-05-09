Gujarat Board HSC Result 2024: GSEB Declares Result For Science, General Stream |

The GSEB HSC results 2024 for the scientific, general, vocational, and Sanskrit Madhyama streams have been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar. The GSEB 12th result link can be accessed by students who took the yearly examinations at gseb.org, the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

In order to pass the Class 12th exams in Gujarat, students must receive at least 33 out of 100 points in each subject. This benchmark is crucial because it shows that students have a sufficient understanding of the content, which opens doors for them to advance in their studies or careers.

How to check results via website?

-Go to the Gujarat Board's official website.

-Select the Results window for GSEB.

-Select the link for the HSC results.

-Use the provided link to enter the seat number.

-A display of the marksheet will occur.

-Save the Gujarat 12th grade grades for future use.



Last year, 72,166 out of 1,10,042 candidates in the Science stream were successful. For the Arts & Commerce stream, the overall pass rate was 73.27%, while for the Science stream, it was 65.58%.