MP: How IMC budget can help Indore retain its cleanest city title?

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To continue the winning streak for cleanest city, Indore Municipal Corporation has paid a special emphasis on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Here are a few points from 2023-2024 budget that aim to boost Swachhta in Indore:

The 2023-2024 budget has raised allocation under Swachhta Bharat Abhiyaan to Rs 121 crore from 112 crore in the last financial year. Taking a step towards both-- Clean and Green city, the civic body has proposed to generate 'Energy from Waste' concept. Will implement the idea of 3R- 'Recylce Reuse and Reduce' across 85 wards.

4. Will develop 29 slums across Indore as Green Slums.

5. On the principles of-- 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Recover', the IMC aims to develop a 4R Garden in the city.

6. Rs 30 crore allocated for public toilets

7. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav asserted that they civic body would continue to work to discourage use of plastics.

8. Aim to bring Air Quality Index at 50 in coming two years

9. Will set up a C&D Construction and destruction waste plant of 200 Tons per day capacity.