 Indore budget: Congress corporator reaches well with bottle of dirty water, complains civic body supplying such contaminated water at homes
Congress corporator Sonali Mimroth reached the well, holding a bottle of contaminated water.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IMC Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav presented the Indore Municipal Corporation's (IMC) budget on Thursday.

As he announced the main focus points of the 2023-2024 budget as Clean, Green and Digital city, Congress corporator Sonali Mimroth interrupted his speech to raise the issue of clean water. She reached the well, holding a bottle of contaminated water. Pointing at the non-potable water, Mimroth claimed that the IMC is supplying this poor quality water at homes.

Speaker Munna Lal Yadav objected to her move of 'interrupting' the budget speech and warned her to take seat. Following which, mayor resumed his budgetary speech.

