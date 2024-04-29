Indore: Akshay Kanti Bam Joins BJP A Few Days After He Was Booked For 'Attempt To Murder' In 17-Year-Old Case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam's entry into the BJP, barely two weeks ahead of voting in Indore-Malwa, came as a major shock to not only the grand old party but to everyone who follows political news closely.

With journalists and political pundits stressing hard and digging history to find all possible reasons for what must have prompted Bam to flip the game at the last minute, a 17-year-old attempt to murder has surfaced.

Initially booked under sections 323, 506, 147, 148, and 14, Bam now faces attempt to murder charges as well. The new section was added only 8 to 10 days ago. Interestingly, Bam and his father were summoned to appear in court on May 10, 2024.

Forceful acquisition of land, criminal intimidation, and more

The matter dates back to 2017, when Bam, along with his father and other accomplices, allegedly attempted to murder Yunus Patel by planting a bomb over a land dispute.

According to the information, Bam was interested in purchasing land from Patel. The deal was sealed at ₹50 lakh. Bam even got the land registered and paid the check. However, Patel went back on his words and refused to deal.

On October 4, 2007, furious Bam, along with his aides, arrived at Patel's field, and the duo had a heated argument. "This is Yunus Guddu. Show him," Bam ordered his aides. Shots were fired, and a bullet missed the complainant's ear.

Moreover, without informing Yunus Patel, the accused allegedly transferred the ownership of the land. The court has asked Bam and his father to appear in court on May 10 for further action.