 Indore: IMC budget focuses on Clean & Green city, with smooth traffic on road; no new tax
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: IMC budget focuses on Clean & Green city, with smooth traffic on road; no new tax

Indore: IMC budget focuses on Clean & Green city, with smooth traffic on road; no new tax

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav presented the Indore Municipal Corporation's budget on Thursday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
IMC meets for budget |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav presented the Indore Municipal Corporation's (IMC) paperless budget for year 2023-2024 on Thursday.

The budget has an estimated income of Rs 7473 crore against estimated expenses of Rs 7341 crore and Rs 88 crore fiscal deficit.

The budget mainly focuses on six areas-- Clean City, Digital City, Green City, Solar City and Yog City with special emphasis on traffic management.

In a relief to Indoreans, no new tax was announced in the budget.

Rajwada to be developed as Devi Ahilya Lok

The mayor announced that city's famous Rajwada area will be developed as Devi Ahilya Lok, as a tribute to noble queen of Malwa Ahilya Bai Holkar.

A boost to Indore's water capacity

Fourth phase of Narmada project will be launched soon, pushing up will Indore's water capacity to 900 MLD. A provision of Rs 1500 crore was made

Read Also
MP: After Pavan, Cheetah Aasha moves out of Kuno National Park, last tracked at Shivpuri border
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore budget: Congress corporator reaches well with bottle of dirty water, complains civic body...

Indore budget: Congress corporator reaches well with bottle of dirty water, complains civic body...

Indore: IMC budget focuses on Clean & Green city, with smooth traffic on road; no new tax

Indore: IMC budget focuses on Clean & Green city, with smooth traffic on road; no new tax

MP: No Sanjay Reservoir water for Pithampur factories from Thursday

MP: No Sanjay Reservoir water for Pithampur factories from Thursday

MP: Amaltas Hospital honoured for contribution in TB eradication

MP: Amaltas Hospital honoured for contribution in TB eradication

Dewas: MP Dodgeball team to participate in junior national meet

Dewas: MP Dodgeball team to participate in junior national meet