Indore: IMC budget focuses on Clean & Green city, with smooth traffic on road; no new tax

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav presented the Indore Municipal Corporation's (IMC) paperless budget for year 2023-2024 on Thursday.

The budget has an estimated income of Rs 7473 crore against estimated expenses of Rs 7341 crore and Rs 88 crore fiscal deficit.

The budget mainly focuses on six areas-- Clean City, Digital City, Green City, Solar City and Yog City with special emphasis on traffic management.

In a relief to Indoreans, no new tax was announced in the budget.

Rajwada to be developed as Devi Ahilya Lok

The mayor announced that city's famous Rajwada area will be developed as Devi Ahilya Lok, as a tribute to noble queen of Malwa Ahilya Bai Holkar.

A boost to Indore's water capacity

Fourth phase of Narmada project will be launched soon, pushing up will Indore's water capacity to 900 MLD. A provision of Rs 1500 crore was made