MP: After Pavan, Cheetah Aasha moves out of Kuno National Park, last tracked at Shivpuri border

A File Photo of a Cheetah at Kuno National Park | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Fleeing Kuno's boundary seems to have become a sport for the Namibian Cheetahs. After Pavan, female cheetah Aasha escaped Kuno National Park and has been out for four days now.

Aasha, earlier known as Asha, was last traced wandering in the greens of Dhoria Ghazigarh of Bairad tehsil of Shivpuri district.

Team of Kuno Forest Department reached the spot. The movement of Cheetah is being traced with the help of the Cheetah’s caller ID.

The female Cheetah has not yet hunted a single prey in four days, concerning the national park authorities. They fear keeping hungry for this long might deteriorate her health.

Among the cheetahs brought from Namibia and South Africa, the male Cheetah Pavan and the female Cheetah Aasha are moving back and forth in and out of Kuno.

Notably, two cheetahs have died in the Kuno National Park in a span of 1 month. Recently on April 24, an adult male Uday, aged about 4 to 5 years, died out of 12 cheetahs that came from South Africa on February 18.

Earlier on March 27, the female cheetah Sasha, who came from Namibia, had died due to kidney failure.

After the deaths, the total Cheetah count in Kuno stands at nine.