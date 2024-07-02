MP Heritage Train To Operate From Patalpani After Successful Speed Trials & Gauge Conversion

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Good news for the travelers: Heritage trains will soon start from Patalpani instead of Mhow railway station, as the meter gauge between the two destinations has been converted to a broad gauge. This gauge conversion aims to boost connectivity, enhancing tourist convenience.

Notably, every monsoon, special heritage trains start between Mhow and Kalakund, giving travelers a glimpse of scenic beauty on the green route. Earlier, the train would start from Mhow railway station, but with gauge conversion, the heritage train will ply to and from Patalpani, known for the exquisite waterfalls.

The track-laying work up to the platform being constructed at Patalpani Station from Mhow has been completed.

On Sunday, railway officials conducted a speed trial on the five-kilometer track from Patalpani to Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Station at a speed of 110 km/h using a diesel locomotive. The diesel locomotive covered the distance from Patalpani to Mhow Station in five minutes during the trial. The track will now be inspected by the Rail Safety Commissioner.

According to information, after the inspection, trains will run on the broad-gauge track between Mhow and Patalpani. Gauge conversion work is being carried out from Dr. Ambedkar Nagar to Sanawad, which includes the broad-gauge track laid from Dr. Ambedkar Nagar to Patalpani Railway Station. Although a platform has been prepared at Patalpani for train stoppage on the broad-gauge line, the track to the platform has not been fully laid.

A test run was conducted on Sunday. A diesel locomotive departed from Chauradia near Patalpani Station on Sunday evening at 5:09 PM and reached Mhow at 5:14 PM, covering the distance in five minutes at a speed of 110 km/h. The speed trial conducted by the railway was also videotaped using three drone cameras.