Madhya Pradesh: BMC Budget On July 2, Focus On 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget 2024-25 ranging between Rs 2,200 crore and Rs 2,500 crore will be presented at the council meeting today (Tuesday).

The key focus will be on the PM's plantations 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', under which lakhs of trees will be planted. Mayor-in-Council (MiC) RK Baghel said, 'Budget aims at well balanced development. Plantation drives like PM's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' will be the main focus in the Budget.'

Leader of opposition Shabista Zaki said, cornered the ruling BJP in BMC council saying that many initiatives and schemes that were passed in the last budget are still to be implemented.

'Even files of over 10 out of 30 heads of the last Budget have not been made for execution so far. The heads include AMRUT-II Yojna, Senior citizens centre (Rs 1000 lakh), water logging clearance and shifting (Rs1000 lakh), fish, meat market (Rs 200 lakh), park development (Rs 250 lakh), square beautifications (Rs 550 lakh), plantations (Rs 800 lakh) etc. files were not made for execution so where has the BMC utilized these fund,' Zaki said.

The matter will be raised and similarly, irregularities in the PM Housing scheme will also be a prominent issue for the budget session, she added.

Congress corporator Guddu Chauhan also said that the party will raise Irregularities in PM Housing scheme, non-payment to contractors, AMRUIT-II and other issues we will raise during the budget session in the House.