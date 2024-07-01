Indore Shocker: Youth Kills Father Over His Second Marriage | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 47-year-old man was stabbed to death by his son using a knife multiple times in Rajendra Nagar area in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The man was sleeping when the accused attacked him after increasing the volume of television. Police said that the son was not happy after his father married for the second time so he committed the crime.

However, the statements of his family members are being recorded to know the exact reason behind the incident. Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Siyaram Singh Gurjar said that the deceased has been identified as Kamal Godane, a resident of Kundan Nagar area of the city.

Kamal was sleeping in his room when Aman reached there and attacked him with a knife more than a dozen times. When Kamal’s second wife Nisha tried to intervene, the accused also attacked her with a knife injuring her critically and fled the scene.

Kamal was immediately rushed to the hospital by his elder son and other family members but he could not be saved. Gurjar said that Aman’s mother died a few months ago after which his father Kamal got married to Nisha. After his father’s second marriage, Aman was not happy and he was having a dispute with his father over the same.

The statements of Nisha are also being recorded. It is said that Aman had prepared a plan to kill his father on the same night. He was awake to kill him till 2 am. After getting a chance, he entered the room of his father and attacked him multiple times after increasing the volume of TV. Police are investigating the case. A team has been constituted to search for the accused. The exact reason behind the incident could be known only after the arrest of the accused.