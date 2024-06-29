Indore: 20-Year-Old Youth Hangs Self After Family Rescued Him From Railway Tracks; Left A Suicide Note Behind |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a youth in Indore hanged himself at his residence in Pardesipura area on Saturday. He tried to end his life at the railway station before this when his family saved him, but he hanged himself after coming home, said the police.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Naman Ravisingh Chandel (20) alias Ashu, a resident of Pardesipura area. Ashu worked in a hardware store in Siyaganj and was unmarried.

Left behind a suicide note

The reason behind Ashu’s suicide is yet to be ascertained. However, he shared a message on his social media and mentioned a woman. He wrote, “I am not wrong.The woman you are alleging me of having an affair with is like my sister. But you are not believing in me. And that’s why I’m ending my life.”



Police have taken the note into cognizance and are investigating the matter further. At present, the mentioned woman is unidentified and police considers it his personal matter. Investigation to find the reason behind his death is underway.

Tried to jump on railway track earlier

As per Ashu's friends, on Thursday night (June 27), Ashu went to the railway track under Rajkumar Bridge after cutting his wrist vein. His family members then saved him.

He was rescued and brought to the hospital, from where he was sent home. Suddenly on Saturday, he hanged himself. The connection of the deceased with the woman he mentioned is still unknown and the family is also unaware about it.