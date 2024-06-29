Indore: CCTV Clip Reveals 27-Year-Old Woman Restlessly Walking On Terrace While Talking On Mobile Minutes Before Jumping Off Office Building

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of her office building in the Kanadiya police circle on Thursday. CCTV footage of the incident surfaced, showing her talking to someone on her mobile phone. She initially climbed onto the boundary wall but got off it. Later, she climbed back on and jumped to the ground floor.

Her family members alleged that someone was troubling and blackmailing her over the phone, which led her to take this extreme step.

The deceased was identified as Bulbul Chandela, a resident of Kanadiya village. The incident occurred around 11:15 am and she was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Kanadiya police station in-charge KP Yadav stated that she committed suicide but the reason has not yet been ascertained. It was clear she was talking to someone on her mobile before taking the harsh step. Her mobile phone was seized and a request for her Call Detail Record (CDR) has been made.

Uncle alleges blackmail

Her uncle Dinesh alleged that someone was troubling and blackmailing her over the phone, which led her to take this extreme step. She left her mobile phone on the boundary wall before jumping. She jumped and hit the railing installed on ground floor outside the building and sustained severe head injuries.

Her father Mohan Chandel said that she worked in a real estate office at Goyal Nagar and had been working there for the past two years. She was the youngest daughter and had a brother and an elder sister. She was married but divorced around two years ago.