MP Shocker! Gwalior Singer Hangs Self, Accuses Wife Of Torturing & Criticises 'Laws Favoring Women' In Video

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old singer and storyteller hanged himself on Friday as he was mentally tortured by his wife in Gwalior. Before taking his life, he sent a video to his brother where he expressed grievances.

#WATCH | Gwalior Singer Hangs Self, Accuses Wife Of Torturing & Criticises 'Laws Favoring Women' In Video#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/91pMFWtAoV — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 28, 2024

The incident occurred on Friday morning in the Janak Ganj area of ​​the city. Before committing this act, the victim made a video of his problems and send it to his brother. In the video the victim told about how his wife used to torture him and named her the reason of his suicide.

According to information, the victim is identified as Dharmendra Jha (35) who was a resident of Dholi Bua Ka Pul in Janak Ganj area of ​​the city. His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan hook in his room when his wife Neha arrived in the morning.

Upon investigation, the police found that before committing suicide, Dharmendra had sent a video to his brother's mobile at 6.23 am.

According to information, he had a love marriage one and a half years ago and this was his second marriage.

Tells reason of his suicide in a video

In a video made by the victim and sent to his brother, Jha told about his problems and the reasons for his step. Jha said, 'My father is 85 years old. He is an asthma patient. She never tried to serve him. I still did not say anything. She called my ashram and refused to give me work. ​​​​​​​I have left my house and am living in a rented house just because of her. I have been sitting idle for 1 month.

Dharmendra blamed the leniency of Indian laws towards women, accusing them of exploiting men, and called for stricter punishments and justice. He ended the video by stating that due to the actions of these two women, he was ending his life, leaving all rights to his belongings to his family.

Continuing Jha said, 'Because of both the women, I am committing suicide today. After my death, only my family members will have the right over all my belongings. Radheshyam to all… I am living as much life as Thakur ji gave me.'