Woman Fed Up With Neighbour Over Car Parking Issue Hangs Self; Mentions Husband's Illicit Affair In Suicide Note

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman in Indore tragically took her own life by hanging as she was overwhelmed by stress after a dispute with neighbour over parking a car. She left behind a suicide note expressing her anguish over the ongoing conflict and her husband's relationship with another woman.

In the suicide note found after her death explained how upset she was about the constant trouble from her neighbors and her husband's relationship with another woman. She felt hopeless because she didn't get help even after everything she went through. She mentioned that her husband sold their things and left her for the other woman.

The incident

According to her family, on Thursday night, a neighbor assaulted her when she asked them to move their car from in front of their house. The neighbor exposed himself to the woman, causing her great embarrassment in the middle of the road. Distressed by this incident, the woman hanged herself on Friday morning. In her suicide note, she held the neighbor, his wife, and another woman responsible for her decision.

According to her son, the neighbor, Jai Prakash Sharma, parks his car in front of our house every day. On Thursday night, he did the same. When she complained, Sharma's wife came out and started arguing and abusing her.

Sharma is an electrician, while the woman's husband drives an auto-rickshaw and lives separately from his family.

Her family is worried because they complained to the police before, but no action was taken. They say the police not doing anything made things worse and led to her taking her own life because she couldn't handle the stress anymore.

The woman's nephew said, "We were informed last night about the dispute with my aunt's neighbour. My uncle also went there. My aunt told us that Jai Prakash exposed himself. Everyone present saw this."

Around 6:30 in the morning, her son woke up and couldn't find his mother. He found her hanging in the kitchen.

Accusations Against Police for Inaction

The nephew added, "Last night, my aunt, uncle, and grandmother went to the police station to file a complaint against the neighbor, but the police didn't take any action. My aunt committed suicide out of shame."