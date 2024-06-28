MP Shocker! 27-Year-Old Aghori Baba Undergoes Gender Change Surgery After He Dreams Of Becoming 'Ardhanarishvara' In Indore

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old Aghori baba from Kedarnath underwent a gender change surgery on Thursday after dreaming of becoming 'Ardhanarishvara' (a deity representing a half-male, half-female form) in Indore.

According to information, he changed his gender from male to female in a private hospital in Indore. This surgery to convert him from male to female lasted for five hours and was done by Dr. Ashwin Dash (Plastic Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgeon).

The Aghori sadhu was in a constant touch with a doctor from Indore and underwent an initial surgery in Chennai. According to the doctors, the gender change surgery was a success. They even denied any speculation of him becoming 'Ardhanarishvara'.

The Sadhu is from South India and belongs to a Brahmin family. Sources say that he abandoned his family years ago and lives a life of a Sadhu in Kedarnath, Uttrakhand. He reached Indore from Uttarakhand on Wednesday and got admitted in the hospital on Thursday.

In the gender reassignment surgery in Chennai some time ago, some male organs were removed from his body. After the surgery, upon returning to Indore, he obtained all the necessary certificates and updated his documents, including his Aadhar card and PAN card. Prior to the surgery, he signed a statement taking full responsibility for any potential outcomes, stating, "If anything happens to me, I am responsible for it."