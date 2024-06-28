Madhya Pradesh: Pune Man Shot At In Indore By Another Following Him From Maharashtra

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Pune was shot at by another man in Malharganj area on Thursday morning. The injured person along with his friend was going to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain when the accused opened fire on the complainant while he was sitting next to the driver's seat. It was believed that the accused chased him from Pune and attacked him following a rivalry in the city as the car of the accused was from Maharashtra RTO passing. The car was recovered form a village near Nashik on Thursday night.

The incident took place near Antim Chouraha around 7 am. Ganesh Mahute, a resident of Pune received bullet injury in one of his thighs. He allegedly informed the police that he along with his friend Tejas Saunke was going to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain in a car when a man came in a Maharashtra RTO passing car and opened fire on him. Fortunately, he escaped and a bullet hit one of his thighs.

Malharganj police station in-charge Shiv Kumar Raghuwanshi informed Free Press that condition of Ganesh is stated to be out of danger. His friend Tejas was driving the car while Ganesh was sitting next to him. They were going to Ujjain and stopped for breakfast. Ganesh was sitting in the car when a man came out from another car and opened fire on Ganesh using a pistol.

Ganesh informed police that the car of the accused is Maharashtra RTO passing so the police believed that the accused were following him to attack him over an old rivalry. Ganesh is undergoing treatment in a city hospital and the police are recording his statements to identify the accused. CCTVs of the area are also being examined.

Raghuwanshi further said that the man who opened fire on Ganesh was sitting on the next seat so it was believed that there were two or more than two men sitting in the car. A suspected vehicle was captured in the city and police claimed that the accused would be arrested soon. A case has been registered against unidentified men and a search is on for them.