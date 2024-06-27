 MP: Railway Official Arrested For Taking ₹40k Bribe In Gwalior
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Railway officials Bridge Inspector (BRI) and Senior Section Engineer (SSE), were arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 on Wednesday in Gwalior, following a complaint by a railway contractor, who reported that he was asked to pay the bribe in exchange for payment for his vehicle used in railway work.

SSE Uday Kumar, were arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 40,000. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Jabalpur conducted the operation following a complaint from Om Prakash Soni, a railway contractor.

Om Prakash had reported that he was asked to pay a bribe in exchange for payment for his vehicle used in railway work.

According to Soni's complaint, the officials demanded a 3% bribe on bills totaling approximately Rs 13 lakh for work carried out in Nainpur.

The CBI team from Jabalpur has launched a thorough investigation into the matter to uncover any further irregularities and ensure accountability. This incident has sparked widespread concern about corruption within the railway sector.

