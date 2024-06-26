Bhopal Shocker: Insect Found In Biryani At Eatery In Rani Kamlapati Railway Station; Owner Dismisses Complaint, Charges Full Amount (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing video showing an insect in the plate of Biryani at a Bhopal-based eatery, has surfaced on social media. The video is said to be of a restaurant located at Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati Railway Station. The customer was shocked to discover a black insect in his plate while eating biryani.

The viral clip was posted by EMT news on Instagram.

Restaurant owner dismisses the complaint

The incident happened on Monday night around 11:30 PM. In the video, the customer can be seen pointing out the insect in the biryani. The customer explained that upon discovering the insect, they immediately complained to the restaurant owner. However, instead of addressing the issue, the owner dismissed the complaint by saying, "Our biryani comes ready-made from the warehouse; it must have come from there. Our kitchen is clean."

Penalty imposed

Speaking to Free Press, Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) project engineer Mayur Jain said that the authority has taken cognisance of the matter. After the viral video, they inspected the kitchen of the restaurant and found deficiencies in service. "We have imposed a fine and recommended cancellation of its food licence," said Jain.

Despite the alarming discovery, the owner still charged the full amount for the meal. Frustrated by the response, the customer decided to pack the remaining biryani as evidence and reported the incident to the police. The video has since gone viral, sparking outrage among viewers.

This incident is part of a worrying trend, as more such cases arte being reported in the city. A few days ago, a cockroach was spotted at a s special thali ordered by a visitor in a famous restaurant in Bhopal's MP Nagar.