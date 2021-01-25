MP HC reserves order on jailed comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea, says 'such people should not be spared'

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday reserved its order on the bail application of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was arrested on charges of making objectionable comments against Hindu deities during a show here.

The 32-year-old comedian was arrested by the police following a complaint against him filed by Eklavya Singh Gaud (36), son of local BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud. He is in judicial custody and lodged at Indore Central Jail since January 1.

Justice Rohit Arya reserved his order on the bail application after hearing the arguments of both the petitioner and prosecution for around 30 minutes via video conferencing.

The Live Law quoted him as saying, "But why you take undue advantage of other’s religious sentiments and emotions. What is wrong with your mindset? How can you do this for the purpose of business?"

The court also asked the prosecution and two local advocates opposing Faruquis bail to furnish documents relating to the case.