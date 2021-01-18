UP cops reach Indore to take comedian Munawar Faruqui to Prayagraj: Police

Prayagraj / Indore

An Uttar Pradesh Police team re­a­ched Indore on Monday to take comedian Munawar Fa­r­uqui to a Prayagraj court in a case of the alleged derogatory depiction of Hindu deit­i­es by him on social media.

The team presented to the authorities of Indore jail where the comedian has been lodged since his arrest by MP Police on January 1 in a similar case of the alleged objectionable depiction of deities, hurting religious sentiments of people. Inspector Dhakeshwar Singh of Prayagraj crime branch said the city’s ACJM had issued the production warrant against Far­u­qui on Jan 6 in a case lodged in the city last April on the complaint of a local advocate accusing the comedian of mocking and inuslting Hindu deities in his viral video clips on social media.