'We have enough evidence': Indore cop quashes claims suggesting comedian Munawar Faruqui's innocence

"Accused have stated such comments on Hindu community beliefs and on that basis actions were taken against them," SP Khatri stated.

Advocate Rajesh Joshi who is prosecuting the case on behalf of complainant Eklavya Singh Gaur, the chief of Hind Rakshak Organisation and the son of MLA (Indore 4 constituency) Malini Gaur, said that two of the accused in the case, Munawar Faruqui and Nalini Yadav have appealed for anticipatory bail in the High Court which hearing will be on Friday.



He added that on January 11, one of the accused in the case, Sadakat Khan had appealed bail application in the local court which was rejected by the court on the grounds that the accused are from another state and that they are required for police investigation, as well as the fact that there are chances that they can flee. Also, it was appealed in the court that the accused have hurt the sentiments of the Hindu Community people, which can cause unrest.

Earlier, on January 1, an FIR was filed in Tukoganj Police Station based on the complaint of Eklavya Singh Gaur against Faruqui and the other four people for allegedly using obscene language for a community's religious beliefs and organizing programme violating the administration guidelines.

Faruqui is from Gujarat's Jamnagar district but is now based in Mumbai. Earlier in April, Ramesh Solanki, a Hindutva activist, and former Shiv Sena member filed an online complaint with Mumbai Police against Faruqui for "mocking Sri Ram and Sita Maata".