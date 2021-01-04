Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's arrest 'shames us all', says Shashi Tharoor

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was on Saturday arrested allegedly for indecent remarks against Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a show in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. However, two days after arresting Faruqui, in-charge of Tukoganj Police Station Kamlesh Sharma said that they found nothing malicious in video footage of the show.

"We have examined two video footages given by the complainant (Hind Rakshak organisation's chief and the son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur, Eklavya Singh Gaur). Nothing has been found to be malicious in the same,” Sharma told India Today. "Now a pen drive has been given by the complainant and the same is being examined. But we can safely say that nothing incriminating was found in the two sets of video footages that were initially given by the complainant," he added.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has slammed Faruqui's arrest and said that it should collectively shame us. "This @munawar0018 episode shames us all. As a democracy; as a country mature enough to enjoy a laugh; as a society that does not discriminate on the basis of religion; as a state system where the law & police work impartially. In none of these categories can we hold our head high," the Thiruvananthapuram MP tweeted.