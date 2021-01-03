Munawar Faruqui arrested: Vir Das, Kubbra Sait, Varun Grover and others rally behind comedian

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was on Saturday arrested for alleged indecent remarks against Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a show in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Reportedly, a brawl ensued between Hind Rakshak organisation and organisers of the comedy show at a cafe in Indore.

The FIR was filed on the complaint of Hind Rakshak organisation's chief and the son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur, Eklavya Singh Gaur, for allegedly using obscene language against Hindu deities. According to Gaur, he and his associates had gone to watch the show and when they heard the “indecent” comments, they forced the organisers to stop the programme.

Faruqui was then arrested along with four others. Later, a local court rejected their bail pleas and sent them to judicial custody.

As per the complaint, indecent remarks were passed against Hindu gods and goddesses and the Union Home Minister during the show, in-charge of Tukoganj police station Kamlesh Sharma said.

Meanwhile, many celebrities have rallied behind stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait, actor and comedian Vir Das, writer and poet Varun Grover, and comedian Rohan Joshi are a few who have written in support of Faruqui.

Kubbra Sait tweeted, "#MunawarFaruqui how insensitive is our leadership to be sentimental towards jokes?"