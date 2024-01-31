MP: 'Gandhiji Has Given Important Place To Ramrajya As Ideal State'

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): At Vikram University, on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a lecture focusing on the concept of Ramrajya and Mahatma Gandhi was organised in the Maharaja Jivajirao Library premises on Tuesday. Chief guest vice-chancellor of Maharishi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University Prof CG Vijayakumar Menon said that India has been a land of sacrifice for centuries. Mahatma Gandhi has given an important place to Shri Ram’s kingdom as an ideal state.

In the presidential address, vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said that in the present era, there is a need to completely free the new generation from drugs. The young generation should contribute to the development of the nation on the basis of the standards set by the freedom fighters. On the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a tribute was paid at Gandhi Bal Udyan in Kshirsagar by Leader of Opposition Ravi Rai and cleanliness work was done by donating shramdaan.

By paying homage to Father of the Nation, Leprosy Fortnight was inaugurated under the National Leprosy Eradication Programme at Civil Hospital, Badnagar, by district leprosy officer Dr SK Akhand and chief block medical officer Dr Vijendra Singh Ajnar and in the presence of Civil Hospital in-charge Dr Suyash Shrivastava, Dr Madhusudan Singh Rajawat, Dr Lakshminarayan Uike and Dr Nayan Bhartiya. In memory of the martyrs of the freedom struggle, officers and employees observed two minutes of silence in the administrative complex building in the presence of collector Neeraj Kumar Singh. All the officers and employees were present on this occasion.

A floral tribute was paid to Mahatma Gandhi and the great heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country by Sir Syed Ahmed Welfare Society at the Martyr’s Memorial located at Shaheed Park and a two-minute silence was observed and saplings were also planted.

Martyrdom Day at ‘Ankit Gram’ Sevadham Ashram was remembered by the Ashram as a day of inspiration with the great patients and took many service pledges.

Nazmi Group Ujjain wore cotton and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and the great heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country and observed a two-minute silence.