MP: Father-Daughter Dead, 2 Others Critical After Speeding Car Rams Them In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A father-daughter duo died in a horrifying car accident on Wednesday night, while two others were reported critical in Neemuch district. The accident happened at Tikhi Rundi near Ramnagar of Neemuch district when a speeding car rammed the four. The car driver is absconding. The family of the deceased termed the accident as a "murder" by the village sarpanch.

Two died, two seriously injured

Jeeran police station has started an investigation.

According to the information, Pattu Bai (40) died on the spot in the accident, while Rodu Nath (60) died on the way to the hospital. Pattu Bai was the daughter of Rodu Nath. Rodu Nath's wife Pawan Bai (53) and Karan Nath (24) are seriously injured.

A large number of relatives and villagers of the injured gathered at the district hospital in the night.

When Karan Nath’s condition worsened, he was referred to Udaipur in Rajasthan.

Neemuch SP Amit Tolani reached the district hospital and discussed with the family. The family alleged that village sarpanch Sukhlal Nath carried out this incident. He first hit them with his car and then crushed them.

