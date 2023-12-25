MP: Farmers Perform Pind Daan For Deceased Bullock In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): We’ve all heard that a bullock is a farmer’s best friend and that they are part of their family, and that their loss is as painful as that of a family member.

This sentiment holds true when it comes to Bhawani Singh and Ulfat Singh of Mandsaur district, as their bond with “Mana and Shyama,” their bullocks, goes beyond their working relationship.

Both Bhawani and Ulfat, who are considering Mana and Shyama as their parents, performed “Pind Daan” at Soron Shookarakshetra, a holy pilgrimage situated in the Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, after both Mana and Shyama died on December 16.

They not only performed Pind Daan seeking salvation for the souls of deceased bullocks; they are also organising a mass feast at their Baag Kheda village in Mandsaur district on Tuesday.

Bhawani and Ulfat, who returned to their native place immersing the mortal remains of Mana and Shyama, informed that they always considered both of them as their parents. Three months ago, Shyamma left this world, and on December 16, Mana left us. As both lived together, we don’t want both of them separated after their deaths. So we performed their cremation as per the Sanatan Dharma.

Sharing their 30-long-year bonding with Mana and Shyama, Bhavani Singh said, 'We witnessed their growth from young calves to strong and reliable bulls during the last 30 years. We started calling them Mana and Shyama. They both work for us on agricultural land, like our parents. As time passed, they became an integral part of our family, and we couldn't imagine our lives without them. Their loyalty and hard work have truly made them irreplaceable companions."

After the death of Shyamma, we performed his cremation, and on December 16, Mana also left this world, and we cremated him as per the Sanatan Dharma. On Sunday, we brought the ashes of both Mana and Shayama together and performed Pind Daan. After performing poojan, the ashes were immersed in Hari's Pauri Ganga.

Pandit Umesh Pathak from Soron Shookarakshetra who performed the Pind Daan ritual, said, 'All living beings are considered equal in Sanatan Dharma. Farmers consider bulls like their sons and fathers. Bhavani Singh and Ulfat Singh cremated the bulls like humans after their deaths and immersed the bones of the bulls like a son. This is a good thing. Everyone should do similar work.

Pathak added that the offering of 'Pind Daan' is believed to free ancestors' souls from the cycle of birth and death. It is believed that by performing these rituals, the ancestors can attain liberation from the cycle of reincarnation.